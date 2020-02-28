Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 6,225 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,239,000 after acquiring an additional 75,611 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 467,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

