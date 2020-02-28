Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 20,405 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,405 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,862,880.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,072 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.