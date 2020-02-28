Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $516,000 in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.23% of BG Staffing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BG Staffing during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BG Staffing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in BG Staffing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BG Staffing by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BG Staffing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BGSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BG Staffing in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN BGSF opened at $16.82 on Friday. BG Staffing Inc has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.