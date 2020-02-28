Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $55,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $137.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $118.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.94 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

