Comerica Bank Sells 55,923 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,923 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 230,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 151.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 84,112 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

