Comerica Bank Purchases 677 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Brady worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Brady by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Brady by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 9,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $564,872.49. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,281. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.44. Brady Corp has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

