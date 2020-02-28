Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,128 AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,903,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,595,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 940,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $86.59 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

