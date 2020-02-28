Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Qualys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 5.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 57.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $313,673.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,051,483.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $84,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,796,551.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,511 shares of company stock worth $2,450,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.42. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

