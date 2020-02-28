Comerica Bank Has $2.58 Million Position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Comerica Bank raised its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -381.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.17. PNM Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $56.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

