Barclays PLC Purchases 623,296 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Barclays PLC grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 229.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 895,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $31,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,763,000 after buying an additional 217,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after buying an additional 2,420,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,591,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,039,000 after buying an additional 558,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,457,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,065,000 after buying an additional 101,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLD stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.52. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.