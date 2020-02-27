Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $23,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

NYSE ELS opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.85%.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

