Barclays PLC Has $27.64 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of UDR worth $27,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 19.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $49.28 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. UDR’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

