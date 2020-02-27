Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $27,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $105.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $89.45 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94.

