Barclays PLC Acquires 65,210 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,210 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $36,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,549,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.75.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $529,887.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,896 shares of company stock valued at $20,642,312. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $163.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.70 and a 200 day moving average of $155.14. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.44 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.