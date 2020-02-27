Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.36% of Toro worth $30,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE TTC opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $64.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

