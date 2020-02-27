Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904,085 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of FOX worth $24,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FOX by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 561,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 47,831 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of FOX by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 60,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

