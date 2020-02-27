Barclays PLC Has $23.80 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 565.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 320,488 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Regency Centers worth $23,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

REG stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

