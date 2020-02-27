BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 409,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

