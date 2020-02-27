Barclays PLC Acquires 129,661 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 125.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,661 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Atmos Energy worth $26,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

ATO stock opened at $112.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.78 and a one year high of $121.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

