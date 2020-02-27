Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.37% of Avery Dennison worth $40,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $119.84 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

