Barclays PLC Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $44,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,745,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $259.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $296.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.68 and a 200 day moving average of $271.63.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

