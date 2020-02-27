Barclays PLC Acquires 276,274 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,274 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $43,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,507,000 after acquiring an additional 795,361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 594,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

DISCK stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

