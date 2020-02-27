HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 121.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,644 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $67,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,333,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 85,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,798 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $8,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

