Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Willis Towers Watson worth $47,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.78.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $204.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

