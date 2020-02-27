Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,024,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,664 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $55,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGHT. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $10,947,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 8X8 by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,177,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after acquiring an additional 388,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $4,709,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in 8X8 by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,450,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after acquiring an additional 211,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in 8X8 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 704,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

