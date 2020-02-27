Barclays PLC Acquires 116,144 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,144 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $106,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after acquiring an additional 350,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,623,000 after acquiring an additional 101,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 12.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,135,000 after acquiring an additional 309,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $107.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.62 and its 200-day moving average is $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.