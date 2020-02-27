Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.65% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $124,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 9,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.86.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,949.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $16,894,570 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $700.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $789.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $731.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $638.92 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.