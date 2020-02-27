WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $177,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

WEC opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.53. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $103.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

