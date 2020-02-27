Bollard Group LLC Increases Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in Rogers Communications by 23.4% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $55.81.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.