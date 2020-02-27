Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Position Boosted by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UN opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $63.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

