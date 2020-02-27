Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Position Boosted by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 74.04%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

