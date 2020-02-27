Bollard Group LLC Purchases 4,238 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 177,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 389,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

NTR stock opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

