Bollard Group LLC Purchases 4,196 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 87,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84. The company has a market cap of $189.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

