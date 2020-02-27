Bollard Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

