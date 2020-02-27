Bollard Group LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after buying an additional 750,499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after buying an additional 652,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,679,000 after buying an additional 588,711 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,724,000 after buying an additional 558,350 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

