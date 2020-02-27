BCS Wealth Management Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.19 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

