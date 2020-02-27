Barclays PLC Purchases 629,419 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 184,580.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 629,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $24,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $58.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SERV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

