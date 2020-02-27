Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,515 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $25,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Loews by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on L shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Loews stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.64. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $46.39 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,096 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

