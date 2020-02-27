Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,085 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 73,812 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $25,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BNS opened at $54.42 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNS. Desjardins raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

