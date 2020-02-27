Barclays PLC Has $30.78 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 237.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $30,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after buying an additional 1,648,620 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $42,452,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH opened at $71.91 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

