Barclays PLC Has $28.47 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $28,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,660,000 after acquiring an additional 103,563 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after acquiring an additional 662,920 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 719,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $133.87 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

