Barclays PLC Acquires 94,347 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Steris worth $31,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $165.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average is $150.27.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Steris (NYSE:STE)

