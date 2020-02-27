Barclays PLC Has $34.89 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 290,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $34,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 24,264.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

