Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 727,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $38,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,926,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 74.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine cut Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

