Barclays PLC Acquires 277,976 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,976 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.30% of Alliant Energy worth $39,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 55.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $60.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.