Barclays PLC Purchases 112,177 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $47,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $46,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,733.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,835,337 in the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

EXR stock opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.84. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.57 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

