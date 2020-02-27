Barclays PLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369,041 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $57,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $269.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $247.04 and a 12 month high of $295.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.8039 dividend. This represents a $9.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

