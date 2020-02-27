Barclays PLC Grows Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,161 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.93% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $61,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after buying an additional 261,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,209,276 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $63,898,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.28.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

