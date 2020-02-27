Barclays PLC Grows Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,161 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.93% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $61,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after buying an additional 261,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,209,276 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $63,898,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.28.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BCS Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
BCS Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
BCS Wealth Management Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
BCS Wealth Management Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Barclays PLC Purchases 629,419 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc
Barclays PLC Purchases 629,419 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc
Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Loews Co.
Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Loews Co.
Bank of Nova Scotia Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC
Bank of Nova Scotia Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC
Barclays PLC Buys 47,245 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc.
Barclays PLC Buys 47,245 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report