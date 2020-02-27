IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,017,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $76,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,640,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 164,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $110,065.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

