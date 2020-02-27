Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,934,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,761 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $64,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Amcor by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,384,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 604,171 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 275,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 134,925 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 52,220 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

